Arsenal’s Record Win Against Lyon and Ten Hag Ball Looks Good!

Plus, Musa and Ryan do a quick roundup of the Premier League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Olympique Lyonnais v Arsenal WFC : Group C - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with the first half of the opening games in this year’s Women’s Champions League group stages, which saw Arsenal put five past Lyon in a historic away win (04:44), Barcelona hammering Benfica 9-0, and wins for Juventus and Bayern. Next up, it’s a quick roundup of the Premier League, including some love for Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira (18:07), before focusing their attention on Manchester United’s impressive win over Spurs (24:55), before a quick nod to some stuff elsewhere.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

