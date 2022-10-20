Yankees Drop ALCS Game 1, Nets Get Blown Out, and Zach Braziller on the Knicks’ Opener



(00:42) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.

(47:42) — ZACH BRAZILLER: The NY Post’s Zach Braziller joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ OT loss to the Grizzlies, Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, and the overall outlook for the Knicks this season.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

