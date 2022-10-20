 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Drop ALCS Game 1, Nets Get Blown Out, and Zach Braziller on the Knicks’ Opener

Zach also talks about Cam Reddish and the overall outlook for the Knicks this season

By John Jastremski
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


(00:42) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.

(47:42) — ZACH BRAZILLER: The NY Post’s Zach Braziller joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ OT loss to the Grizzlies, Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, and the overall outlook for the Knicks this season.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live! https://spotifylive.link/ZwmTaVTvbpb

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

