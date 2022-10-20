Phillies Fall to Padres in NLCS Game 2



In an almost must-win NLCS Game 2 for the San Diego Padres, they rallied to a victory after a five-run fifth inning led by Austin Nola and Juan Soto’s timely doubles. Phillies starter Aaron Nola had only allowed one unearned run in all of October, but that wasn’t the case today as he gave up six earned runs and was pulled in the fifth inning. James Seltzer and Jack Fritz of 94 WIP and the High Hopes podcast join Sheil Kapadia to talk about what went wrong for the Phils in Game 2, and what to expect in Game 3 as the series heads to South Philadelphia.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guests: James Seltzer and Jack Fritz

Voice your frustrations and leave a voicemail – 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify