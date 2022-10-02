 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Singapore Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and Spanners discuss the events of the Singapore Grand Prix, resulting in a win for Sergio Pérez

By Kevin Clark
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Spanners to react to the Singapore Grand Prix, which resulted in a win for Sergio Pérez and podium positions for both Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz. They dive into “Checo’s” competitive performance, discuss Hamilton and Verstappen’s results, and answer listener questions regarding the Constructor’s Championship, drivers’ title standings, and what we can expect from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Richard Ready
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

