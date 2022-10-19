 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening Night First Impressions

Plus, the guys discuss Draymond Green’s documentary

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
NBA Oct 18: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing Draymond Green’s documentary that was released before the opening night games. Then, they discuss the games—starting with the Warriors’ comfortable victory over the Lakers (11:18). They also talk about the Celtics’ victory over the Sixers (24:07). Finally, they wrap up by discussing rookie contract extensions, and each of them gives one bold prediction for the season (43:20).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Thursday Thunder Dome

Rodger Sherman pitches his idea to improve ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Nora Princiotti and Rodger Sherman

‘Andor’ Episode 7 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the new rebel alliance and the conflict surrounding Mon Mothma

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

In Episode 7, ‘Andor’ Finally Looks Like ‘Star Wars’

Eschewing a slow start to another three-episode arc, the latest episode of ‘Andor’ keeps up the pace and proves it’s both a great ‘Star Wars’ show and one of the best things on TV in 2022

By Ben Lindbergh
Play

Alicent and Rhaenys’s Conversation From ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9

Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 9 of ‘House of the Dragon’ in which Alicent tries to convince Rhaenys to join her cause

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Sixers’ Disappointing Season Opener

Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer discuss the Sixers’ loss against the Celtics

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Netflix Is Back, Baby!

Matt and LightShed partner Rich Greenfield discuss Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, whether this is the beginning of Netflix’s comeback, and whether the incoming ad tier and password crackdown will help or hurt the streamer

By Matthew Belloni