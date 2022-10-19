Opening Night First Impressions

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing Draymond Green’s documentary that was released before the opening night games. Then, they discuss the games—starting with the Warriors’ comfortable victory over the Lakers (11:18). They also talk about the Celtics’ victory over the Sixers (24:07). Finally, they wrap up by discussing rookie contract extensions, and each of them gives one bold prediction for the season (43:20).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS