Sixers’ Disappointing Season Opener

Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer discuss the Sixers’ loss against the Celtics

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Sixers’ season is underway, and the opener was underwhelming for the squad. They lost their first game Tuesday night at TD Garden to their longtime rival, the Boston Celtics, by a 126-117 score—despite Harden’s 35 points on 9-for-14 shooting, eight assists, eight rebounds. It was a loss that also occurred thanks to Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown scoring 35 points each. Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer, two Philly natives, voice their concerns for the squad after they came out flat. Are the Sixers a real contender for the NBA Championship season? And is this the most disappointing loss in Philly history?

Leave us a voicemail! 215-315-7982

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

