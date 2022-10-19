Sixers’ Disappointing Season Opener



The Sixers’ season is underway, and the opener was underwhelming for the squad. They lost their first game Tuesday night at TD Garden to their longtime rival, the Boston Celtics, by a 126-117 score—despite Harden’s 35 points on 9-for-14 shooting, eight assists, eight rebounds. It was a loss that also occurred thanks to Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown scoring 35 points each. Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer, two Philly natives, voice their concerns for the squad after they came out flat. Are the Sixers a real contender for the NBA Championship season? And is this the most disappointing loss in Philly history?

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

