Following the announcement that they have gone into administration, we’re joined by Wasps CEO Stephen Vaughan to discuss how his team became the second Premiership side this season to fall. The lads chat through the exciting inclusions in Eddie Jones’s England squad for the Autumn Nations Series as well as shock omissions. We run through all of the action from the Premiership and URC as both Sale and Saracens make it five wins from five.

