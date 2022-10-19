The Phillies Shut Out the Padres in NLCS Game 1 Victory



The Phillies take Game 1 of the NLCS in Petco Park thanks to a Bryce Harper solo shot in the fourth inning, and a massive Schwarbomb in the sixth that went 488 feet—the second-longest homer according to Statcast since they began tracking in 2015. Zack Wheeler wasn’t too bad, either. The Phillies’ ace struck out eight, gave up one hit, and shut the Padres out in his seven innings. Sheil Kapadia and Brad Rutter recap the victory and preview what to expect in Wednesday’s Game 2.

