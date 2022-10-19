 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Phillies Shut Out the Padres in NLCS Game 1 Victory

Sheil and Brad recap Zack Wheeler’s strong start and discuss Kyle Schwarber’s mammoth home run

By Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


The Phillies take Game 1 of the NLCS in Petco Park thanks to a Bryce Harper solo shot in the fourth inning, and a massive Schwarbomb in the sixth that went 488 feet—the second-longest homer according to Statcast since they began tracking in 2015. Zack Wheeler wasn’t too bad, either. The Phillies’ ace struck out eight, gave up one hit, and shut the Padres out in his seven innings. Sheil Kapadia and Brad Rutter recap the victory and preview what to expect in Wednesday’s Game 2.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Brad Rutter

Leave us a voicemail!: 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

