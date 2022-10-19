 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

U.S. Grand Prix Preview, and Things to Look for in 2023

Scott Mitchell-Malm joins to discuss the upcoming race in Austin

By Kevin Clark
F1 Grand Prix of Japan Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by The Race journalist Scott Mitchell-Malm to preview the U.S. Grand Prix and discuss what is to come next season. They begin by discussing their pro-Austin stance compared to Miami and Vegas tracks (1:31), and touch on track characteristics that make Austin stand out (5:22). Later, they offer 2023 predictions and discuss potential car updates, driver opportunities, and team success (17:18).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Scott Mitchell-Malm
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

