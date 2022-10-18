 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Do the Great NBA Teams Stay Good?

Seerat and Kyle discuss how franchises maintain success and which teams are looking to make a leap this season

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle start the pod by sharing their excitement for the new NBA season and discussing the intricacies of krav maga. They then examine some of the teams that are looking to make a big leap this year, before debating the elements of what makes a great NBA team and the franchises that have managed to maintain continuous success—notably the Spurs and the Warriors (5:40). This leads to a conversation about Draymond Green’s role in nurturing new teammates on the Warriors, the complications in doing so, and how young assets like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga will change the team’s overall strategy going forward (19:28). Next, they speculate about Bam Adebayo’s role with Miami this year and touch on some of the other bigs looking to make some noise this season (36:11).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Giants and Jets Continue to Climb

Plus, debating whether the Vikings can be trusted, and discussing Steven Ruiz’s latest QB rankings update

By Austin Gayle, James Jones, and 1 more

MJF’s Time Is NOW, Plus Can Bianca vs. Charlotte Be the Greatest Women’s Match Ever?

Plus, the guys discuss Mustafa Ali and Bray Wyatt

By Evan Mack

The Looming NBA Rights Bonanza

Chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein joins Matt to discuss the upcoming expiration of Disney and WarnerMedia’s NBA media rights deal

By Matthew Belloni

Favorite NFL Week 7 Bets. Plus: Thoughts on NBA Opening Night and MLB Playoffs

Plus, Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

How Finn Bálor Found Success on the Judgment Day’s Path of Destruction

Finn Bálor has finally acclimated himself on the main roster as part of a faction that seems to revel in being pummeled. (Or, Bálor figured out how to work smarter, not harder.)

By Nick Bond

NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7

The Bills solidified their spot at the top of our rankings, while the Giants and Jets each made massive climbs after their big Week 6 wins. Who else is rising and falling?

By Austin Gayle