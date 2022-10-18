How Do the Great NBA Teams Stay Good?



Seerat and Kyle start the pod by sharing their excitement for the new NBA season and discussing the intricacies of krav maga. They then examine some of the teams that are looking to make a big leap this year, before debating the elements of what makes a great NBA team and the franchises that have managed to maintain continuous success—notably the Spurs and the Warriors (5:40). This leads to a conversation about Draymond Green’s role in nurturing new teammates on the Warriors, the complications in doing so, and how young assets like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga will change the team’s overall strategy going forward (19:28). Next, they speculate about Bam Adebayo’s role with Miami this year and touch on some of the other bigs looking to make some noise this season (36:11).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

