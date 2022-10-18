MJF’s Time Is NOW, Plus Can Bianca vs. Charlotte Be the Greatest Women’s Match Ever?

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off the show discussing a few shows that they remember used to be the lead-in for WWE Monday Night Raw (7:30). Then they discuss the possibility of MJF winning the AEW Championship on Dynamite this week (17:55). Later they discuss Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and whether that could be the greatest women’s wrestling match in history (57:48). Last, they weigh in on whether fans will get behind Mustafa Ali (84:58) and Bray Wyatt’s promo on SmackDown (94:00).
Host: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
