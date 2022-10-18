 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MJF’s Time Is NOW, Plus Can Bianca vs. Charlotte Be the Greatest Women’s Match Ever?

Plus, the guys discuss Mustafa Ali and Bray Wyatt

By Evan Mack
AEW


Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off the show discussing a few shows that they remember used to be the lead-in for WWE Monday Night Raw (7:30). Then they discuss the possibility of MJF winning the AEW Championship on Dynamite this week (17:55). Later they discuss Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and whether that could be the greatest women’s wrestling match in history (57:48). Last, they weigh in on whether fans will get behind Mustafa Ali (84:58) and Bray Wyatt’s promo on SmackDown (94:00).

Host: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In MackMania

The Latest

The Looming NBA Rights Bonanza

Chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein joins Matt to discuss the upcoming expiration of Disney and WarnerMedia’s NBA media rights deal

By Matthew Belloni

Favorite NFL Week 7 Bets. Plus: Thoughts on NBA Opening Night and MLB Playoffs

Plus, Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

How Finn Bálor Found Success on the Judgment Day’s Path of Destruction

Finn Bálor has finally acclimated himself on the main roster as part of a faction that seems to revel in being pummeled. (Or, Bálor figured out how to work smarter, not harder.)

By Nick Bond

NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7

The Bills solidified their spot at the top of our rankings, while the Giants and Jets each made massive climbs after their big Week 6 wins. Who else is rising and falling?

By Austin Gayle

Can the Divided Warriors Still Conquer This NBA Season?

After the punch heard around the league, Golden State is hoping its players can sort everything out on the court

By Logan Murdock

What’s Next for ‘The Rings of Power’? Everything to Expect in Season 2.

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series is already in production for its second season. Based on the Tolkien texts and everything we’ve learned from the show so far, here’s a guide for what might go down in the next chapter.

By Dave Gonzales