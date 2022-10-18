 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Semi-Bold NBA Predictions, Extension Talks, and the Philadelphia 76ers

Verno and KOC also discuss Kevin’s profile of 76ers GM Daryl Morey

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss who did and didn’t get contract extensions as NBA rosters are now set for the start of the season (01:59). Then, the guys discuss KOC’s latest article on The Ringer, a profile on 76ers GM Daryl Morey (20:58). The NBA returns Tuesday, and the guys are ready to give you their semi-bold predictions for the year (38:40).

You can find KOC’s article here: Daryl Morey Changed the Game, but He Still Hasn’t Beaten It.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

