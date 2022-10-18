Semi-Bold NBA Predictions, Extension Talks, and the Philadelphia 76ers



Verno and KOC discuss who did and didn’t get contract extensions as NBA rosters are now set for the start of the season (01:59). Then, the guys discuss KOC’s latest article on The Ringer, a profile on 76ers GM Daryl Morey (20:58). The NBA returns Tuesday, and the guys are ready to give you their semi-bold predictions for the year (38:40).

You can find KOC’s article here: Daryl Morey Changed the Game, but He Still Hasn’t Beaten It.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts