Bulls Roundtable With Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry



The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry to discuss the Bulls’ upcoming season. They dive into all the issues and questions surrounding the Bulls, including what the roster will look like in the next few years, Zach LaVine’s national perception, what to do with Patrick Williams, and more. Also, they discuss which national story lines intrigue them the most, and why Luka Doncic could win this year’s MVP.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

