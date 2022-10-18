 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bulls Roundtable With Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry

Jason previews the upcoming basketball season in Chicago

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry to discuss the Bulls’ upcoming season. They dive into all the issues and questions surrounding the Bulls, including what the roster will look like in the next few years, Zach LaVine’s national perception, what to do with Patrick Williams, and more. Also, they discuss which national story lines intrigue them the most, and why Luka Doncic could win this year’s MVP.

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Scoop Jackson and Darnell Mayberry
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

