Real Madrid and PSG Win Their Clasicos and Liverpool Torment Pep Once Again

Musa and Ryan also talk about Union staying at the top of the Bundesliga and Napoli continuing to top Serie A

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan focus their attention on three huge games this weekend. They begin at the Bernabéu, where Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the first Clásico of the season (2:32), before heading to the Parc des Princes, which saw PSG narrowly defeat Marseille 1-0, thanks to a Neymar goal (16:32). In the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City served up another thriller, with Jürgen Klopp’s side getting the better of the champions (27:14). Elsewhere, Union are still top of the Bundesliga and Napoli continue to top Serie A.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

