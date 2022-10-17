Real Madrid and PSG Win Their Clasicos and Liverpool Torment Pep Once Again



Musa and Ryan focus their attention on three huge games this weekend. They begin at the Bernabéu, where Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the first Clásico of the season (2:32), before heading to the Parc des Princes, which saw PSG narrowly defeat Marseille 1-0, thanks to a Neymar goal (16:32). In the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City served up another thriller, with Jürgen Klopp’s side getting the better of the champions (27:14). Elsewhere, Union are still top of the Bundesliga and Napoli continue to top Serie A.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS