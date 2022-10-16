 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travon Free on ‘38 at the Garden’

The Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer and director discusses how his new documentary exposes the limitations society places on a particular stereotype, in this case Jeremy Lin’s struggle to prove his worthiness as an NBA-level basketball player

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
HBO Documentary Films “38 At The Garden” New York Screening Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO


Larry is joined by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer and director Travon Free to discuss his new documentary 38 at the Garden on HBO. They begin the conversation by sharing why he wanted to make the film and how it exposes the limitations society places on a particular narrative or stereotype, in this case Jeremy Lin’s struggle to prove his worthiness as an NBA-level basketball player as a Taiwanese-American. Next, they talk about the importance of telling stories like Lin’s to strengthen our society against bigotry, the importance of representation in all facets of life, and audience reception to the film.(23:25) After the break, Travon talks about life after winning an Oscar, which in turn leads to an in-depth discussion about intellectual property, how major studios will recycle IP to generate revenue, and how aspiring writers can use IP to break into the industry.(37:26) Finally, Travon details the advantages and complications of being part of a dual-director team with Martin Desmond Roe and his infatuation with Formula 1 racing.(57:03)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Travon Free
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Week 6 Top Five Bets

Raheem also gives out his favorite teaser legs and a few point totals to bet on

By Raheem Palmer

‘Morally Corrupt’ Reporting From BravoCon Day 2. Plus, an Interview With Dr. Wendy Osefo! 

Rachel, Jodi, and Chelsea recap all of the drama from Saturday at BravoCon and chat about the wildest moments they witnessed

By Rachel Lindsay, Juliet Litman, and 1 more

The Yankees Drop Game 3 and Face Elimination on Sunday

JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS

By John Jastremski

‘Chainsaw Man’ Series Premiere Reactions

Charles and Justin discuss the new MAPPA anime ‘Chainsaw Man’

By Charles Holmes and Justin Charity

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 13, Episode 5: “Dessert Week”

Kate Halliwell talks "Dessert Week": the newest episode of ‘The Great British Baking Show’

By Kate Halliwell

‘Morally Corrupt’ Live From BravoCon Day 1! Plus, an Interview With Shep Rose.

Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Juliet Litman discuss their favorite panels and all the stand-out moments from the day

By Rachel Lindsay, Juliet Litman, and 1 more