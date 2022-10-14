10 Questions for the Upcoming NBA Season



Vernon and KOC begin the show discussing reports that the Lakers are planning on moving Russell Westbrook to the bench for their final preseason game (01:58). Could this bring out the best of Russ on the Lakers? Next, the guys answer 10 questions about the upcoming NBA season (11:53). Some of the questions explored: Which team could push for 60 wins? Which team are you least likely to watch? Which game would you get courtside seats for? and more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

