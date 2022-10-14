 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

10 Questions for the Upcoming NBA Season

Vernon and KOC discuss reports of the Lakers moving Westbrook to the bench for their final preseason game, and address some questions about the upcoming NBA season

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


Vernon and KOC begin the show discussing reports that the Lakers are planning on moving Russell Westbrook to the bench for their final preseason game (01:58). Could this bring out the best of Russ on the Lakers? Next, the guys answer 10 questions about the upcoming NBA season (11:53). Some of the questions explored: Which team could push for 60 wins? Which team are you least likely to watch? Which game would you get courtside seats for? and more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

