Should Every NBA Team Have a Draymond Green?

Seerat and Kyle discuss the recent Golden State Warriors incident

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle get together to share their reactions and examine the cognitive dissonance surrounding the Draymond Green punch. They discuss the ramifications it may have on the Warriors and the misconceptions fans have about aggressive incidents between professional athletes, while also touching on the importance of having an emotional instigator on your squad. They then talk about other players who exhibit Draymond-esque characteristics and name some teams, including the Nuggets and the Jazz, who could use that type of spicy energy (19:12). Finally, they share some personal anecdotes involving heated emotions on the basketball court (46:20).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

