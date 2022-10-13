 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rebecca Traister on John Fetterman, His Recovery From a Stroke, and the Media

Bryan and Rebecca break down the health condition of Fetterman, talk through his status in the current Senate race, and weigh in on a journalist’s responsibility when covering the health of a politician and/or public figure

By Bryan Curtis
Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman Holds Campaign Rally Focusing On Women’s Right To Choose Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by New York magazine writer Rebecca Traister to dive into John Fetterman’s Senate race in Pennsylvania after experiencing a stroke. They break down the health condition of Fetterman, discuss how he’s recovering, talk through his status in the current Senate race, and weigh in on a journalist’s responsibility when covering the health of a politician and/or public figure.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Rebecca Traister
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

