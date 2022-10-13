Daniel Cormier and ‘Extreme Rules’ Fallout

David and Kaz open show with a rapid look at the week in wrestling including the return of Bray Wyatt (02:00). Then, UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier stops by to discuss his special guest referee appearance at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and much more (22:00). Later, the Masked Man guys discuss the rest of Extreme Rules and much more (46:00).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Daniel Cormier
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Productional Support: Ben Cruz
