Daniel Cormier and ‘Extreme Rules’ Fallout

UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier stops by to discuss his special guest referee appearance at ‘Extreme Rules,’ Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and much more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


David and Kaz open show with a rapid look at the week in wrestling including the return of Bray Wyatt (02:00). Then, UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier stops by to discuss his special guest referee appearance at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and much more (22:00). Later, the Masked Man guys discuss the rest of Extreme Rules and much more (46:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Daniel Cormier
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Productional Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

