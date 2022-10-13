Napoli Are So Fun, Barca Escape, and More PSG Drama



Musa and Ryan chat about another week of Champions League chaos! They begin with Spurs’ win over Eintracht Frankfurt to make it two wins in a difficult week for the club (08:19) and Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter that left them perilously close to another group-stage exit (12:08). There’s a lot of love for Napoli (17:09), Mohamed Salah’s record hat trick in Liverpool’s win over Rangers, Club Brugge’s first progression from the group stage (25:29), and all the rest of the action, including more drama for PSG (34:06).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

