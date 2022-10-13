 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Napoli Are So Fun, Barca Escape, and More PSG Drama

Plus, Musa and Ryan discuss Mohamed Salah’s record hat trick in Liverpool’s win over Rangers and Club Brugge’s first progression from the group stage

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
AFC Ajax v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about another week of Champions League chaos! They begin with Spurs’ win over Eintracht Frankfurt to make it two wins in a difficult week for the club (08:19) and Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter that left them perilously close to another group-stage exit (12:08). There’s a lot of love for Napoli (17:09), Mohamed Salah’s record hat trick in Liverpool’s win over Rangers, Club Brugge’s first progression from the group stage (25:29), and all the rest of the action, including more drama for PSG (34:06).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

