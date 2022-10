Yasi Salek and How Long Gone cohost Chris Black break down Third Eye Blind’s catalog and try to get to the core of who frontman Stephan Jenkins really is.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Chris Black

Producer: Dylan Tupper Rupert

Editor: Michael Hardman

Production assistance: Casey Simonson and Kelli Kyle

Executive producers: Gina Delvac and Yasi Salek

Theme song: Bethany Cosentino and Jennifer Clavin

Subscribe: Spotify