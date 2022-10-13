 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 Reaction: Braves Even the Series 1-1

Sheil and Pat Gallen of CBS Philadelphia talk about the upsetting loss, and what to expect from the Phils as they return home

By Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Phillies v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Curtis Compton/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was pitching a great game until late in the sixth inning, when the Braves went on a rally thanks to a HBP on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s elbow and a miscue by 1B Rhys Hoskins with two outs that led to the Braves scoring three runs and taking Game 2. Sheil Kapadia and Pat Gallen of CBS Philadelphia talk about the upsetting loss, and what to expect from the Phils as they return home to host a playoff game at Citizens Bank Park for the first time in 11 years.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Pat Gallen

Leave us a voicemail!: 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Play

The Hard Truth About NFL Analytics

Ben Solak breaks down why the entire NFL, from coaches to the fans watching at home, should embrace a larger presence of analytical decisions

By Ben Solak

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Joanna, and Neil answer some listener questions before talking about this week’s poll: Which character would you least want to make your enemy?

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Commanders-Bears Preview and CFB Picks for Week 7

Austin does a deep dive into Commanders-Bears with Raheem Palmer. Then, Austin and Rodger Sherman go through this week’s college football schedule.

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

‘My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives’ With Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Bakari talks to Charlayne about being an active member of the civil rights movement and how the American media can better inform citizens

By Bakari Sellers

Eagles-Cowboys Preview: It’s Dallas Week!

Sheil and Ben have gone over the film, crunched the numbers, and are ready to tell you whether the Eagles will come out victorious against their NFC East rivals

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Third Eye Blind

Yasi Salek and Chris Black break down Third Eye Blind’s catalog and try to get to the core of who frontman Stephan Jenkins really is

By Yasi Salek