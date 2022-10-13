Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 Reaction: Braves Even the Series 1-1



Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was pitching a great game until late in the sixth inning, when the Braves went on a rally thanks to a HBP on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s elbow and a miscue by 1B Rhys Hoskins with two outs that led to the Braves scoring three runs and taking Game 2. Sheil Kapadia and Pat Gallen of CBS Philadelphia talk about the upsetting loss, and what to expect from the Phils as they return home to host a playoff game at Citizens Bank Park for the first time in 11 years.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Pat Gallen

