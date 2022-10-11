Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 1 Reaction: The Nick Castellanos Game

The Phillies take Game 1 of the NLDS vs. the NL East-rival Atlanta Braves behind a stellar performance from Nick Castellanos, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a clutch catch in the ninth inning to help lead the Phightin’ Phils to victory. Sheil Kapadia and American game show contestant, TV host, producer, actor, and diehard Philly sports fan Brad Rutter discuss the blowout turned nail biter that resulted in a Phillies victory.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Brad Rutter
