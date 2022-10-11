 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 1 Reaction: The Nick Castellanos Game

Sheil Kapadia and Brad Rutter break down Philadelphia’s Game 1 win and discuss the team’s chances of winning the series

By Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images


The Phillies take Game 1 of the NLDS vs. the NL East-rival Atlanta Braves behind a stellar performance from Nick Castellanos, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a clutch catch in the ninth inning to help lead the Phightin’ Phils to victory. Sheil Kapadia and American game show contestant, TV host, producer, actor, and diehard Philly sports fan Brad Rutter discuss the blowout turned nail biter that resulted in a Phillies victory.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Brad Rutter
Leave us a voicemail!: 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Packers Fall, Giants Rise, and What to Do With the Dolphins

Plus, discussing Steven Ruiz’s updated quarterback rankings and debating Zach Wilson vs. Daniel Jones

By Austin Gayle, Jason Goff, and 1 more

The Athletic-New York Times Marriage, Nikki Finke, and Late Night in Peril

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Play

Viserys’s Walk Into the Throne Room

Chris, Mal, and Joanna break down the scene from Episode 8 of ‘House of the Dragon’

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Unfunny Decline of Comedy Central

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss the state of the network after Trevor Noah’s departure from ‘The Daily Show’

By Matthew Belloni

Waiver Wire Targets for Week 6

The guys run through the injuries from Week 5 and offer up our must-add players for Week 6

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Divorce, Michaela Coel on the Cover of Vogue, Rita Ora’s Home, and Personal Pop Culture News

Juliet and Amanda also discuss Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s severed marriage

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins