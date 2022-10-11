 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Draymond Punch Fallout

Also, Raja talks about what it felt like to be in a similar situation as a young player brushing up against a league veteran

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


On a Tuesday edition of Real Ones, Logan and Raja unpack the fallout for the Warriors after video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole leaked (2:00). Along the way, Raja talks about what it felt like to be in a similar situation as a young player brushing up against a league veteran. Later, they talk about what this situation means for the Warriors (40:00). Finally, the guys pick their Real Ones of the Week (55:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

The Brutes and Imperium Brought Their No-Frills Brand of Violence to Philly

Elsewhere, Danielson and Garcia faced Jericho and Guevara, and a battle for the ACTION title went down in Georgia

By Phil Schneider

MLB Postseason Leans, NFL Week 6, and NBA Awards

JJ and Raheem pick which MLB playoffs series they think has the most value, and share their thoughts on the Bills-Chiefs line and the NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Black History Month, Flowers for Almirón, Manchester United Progress, and Arsenal’s Young Guns

Plus, Ian, Mayowa, and Carl discuss England’s win over the USA at Wembley

By Ian Wright

Lena Dunham Is Back in Her Comfort Zone As a Movie Director

The newly-released ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ and ‘Sharp Stick’ offer an extended look at what Dunham’s post-’Girls’ career will look like

By Alison Herman

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’

Charles sits down with Logan Murdock to discuss Kid Cudi’s new animated rom-com and visual album

By Logan Murdock and Charles Holmes

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Breakdown: Bastards and Broken Kings

A spoiler-free deep dive into "The Lord of the Tides," featuring explanations of bastardy in Westeros, milk of the poppy, dragon eggs, and more

By Riley McAtee