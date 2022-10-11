The Draymond Punch Fallout



On a Tuesday edition of Real Ones, Logan and Raja unpack the fallout for the Warriors after video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole leaked (2:00). Along the way, Raja talks about what it felt like to be in a similar situation as a young player brushing up against a league veteran. Later, they talk about what this situation means for the Warriors (40:00). Finally, the guys pick their Real Ones of the Week (55:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

