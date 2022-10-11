Black History Month, Flowers for Almirón, Manchester United Progress, and Arsenal’s Young Guns



This week, Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri and a returning Carl Anka! They begin with an event Mayowa and Ian attended as part of Britain’s Black History Month (02:00). There’s talk about England’s win over the U.S. at Wembley (11:57) and how impressive Newcastle have been recently, thanks in no small part to the form of Miguel Almirón, who gets flowers this week (17:13). Carl gives his insight into why the noise has quieted down around Manchester United (27:16) and there’s some chat about Arsenal’s win over Liverpool and the potential new deals for some of those young guns (41:54).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Carl Anka

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

