 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Black History Month, Flowers for Almirón, Manchester United Progress, and Arsenal’s Young Guns

Plus, Ian, Mayowa, and Carl discuss England’s win over the USA at Wembley

By Ian Wright
Newcastle United v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images


This week, Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri and a returning Carl Anka! They begin with an event Mayowa and Ian attended as part of Britain’s Black History Month (02:00). There’s talk about England’s win over the U.S. at Wembley (11:57) and how impressive Newcastle have been recently, thanks in no small part to the form of Miguel Almirón, who gets flowers this week (17:13). Carl gives his insight into why the noise has quieted down around Manchester United (27:16) and there’s some chat about Arsenal’s win over Liverpool and the potential new deals for some of those young guns (41:54).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Carl Anka
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Lena Dunham Is Back in Her Comfort Zone As a Movie Director

The newly-released ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ and ‘Sharp Stick’ offer an extended look at what Dunham’s post-’Girls’ career will look like

By Alison Herman

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’

Charles sits down with Logan Murdock to discuss Kid Cudi’s new animated rom-com and visual album

By Logan Murdock and Charles Holmes

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Breakdown: Bastards and Broken Kings

A spoiler-free deep dive into "The Lord of the Tides," featuring explanations of bastardy in Westeros, milk of the poppy, dragon eggs, and more

By Riley McAtee

Plantains

Three plantain rookies try out kelewele, a spicy, crispy, Ghanaian-street-food spin on the cooking banana

By Chris Ying
Play

Once Again … Kanye West, Plus Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins on ‘Trials and Triumphs’

Plus, Killer Mike is critical of Stacey Abrams’s campaign for governor

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Blaming the Analytics, the Concussion Controversy, Ron Rivera on the Ropes, and More Big Takeaways from Week 5

Ben and Sheil also share their reactions to the Chiefs’ thrilling win over the Raiders on ‘Monday Night Football’

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia