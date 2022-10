After another round of drama on and off the field in the Premiership, the lads discuss what the future holds for Worcester and Wasps, as well as picking apart the red cards for Jacob Umaga and Mako Vunipola. We’re joined by Stormers and Springboks Number 8 Evan Roos who tells us how he’s finding life on tour in Europe. We round up the URC action and Goodey has his say on who will make the semifinals of the Champions Cup.

