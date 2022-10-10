Arsenal’s Big Week, Late Drama in Dortmund, Milan Beat Juventus, and More!

After recapping England’s win over the USWNT on Friday (04:58) and giving some Premier League shout-outs (06:52), Musa and Ryan focus on Arsenal’s win over Liverpool that capped a big week for Mikel Arteta and his squad (18:15). There was a huge game on Saturday night in Germany, where Dortmund scored a last-minute equalizer to share the points with Bayern (39:12), plus Union staying top and Xabi Alonso’s winning start at Leverkusen. Finally, there’s also chat about Milan’s 2-0 win over Juventus (56:27) and more!
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS