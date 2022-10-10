 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal’s Big Week, Late Drama in Dortmund, Milan Beat Juventus, and More!

Also, Musa and Ryan discuss England’s win over the USWNT

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images


After recapping England’s win over the USWNT on Friday (04:58) and giving some Premier League shout-outs (06:52), Musa and Ryan focus on Arsenal’s win over Liverpool that capped a big week for Mikel Arteta and his squad (18:15). There was a huge game on Saturday night in Germany, where Dortmund scored a last-minute equalizer to share the points with Bayern (39:12), plus Union staying top and Xabi Alonso’s winning start at Leverkusen. Finally, there’s also chat about Milan’s 2-0 win over Juventus (56:27) and more!

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

