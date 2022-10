Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard are here to answer your questions about Midnights; 13 of them to be exact. They talk about why Taylor Swift has seemingly paused her rerecords in favor of putting this album out (1:00), what type of sound they hope Midnights will have (30:57), what a potential Swift tour could look like (46:14), and what the heck is going on in Midnights Mayhem With Me (1:16:14).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify