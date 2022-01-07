 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who’s the Leader in Boston? Plus, Playing in Today’s NBA and Kawhi’s Possible Return

Plus, Verno and KOC go through some of the top stories in the NBA, like Kyrie Irving’s return and Hawks trade rumors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss last night’s wild Knicks victory over the Celtics. They go over the lack of leadership on the Celtics and debate whether Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown can become that true leader the franchise needs (03:16). With the trade deadline approaching, what moves can Brad Stevens make to improve the roster (18:09)? While discussing Julius Randle’s thumbs-down gesture in last night’s game, KOC asks Verno how he would react if he were playing in today’s NBA (26:55). Help is on the way for the Clippers, as it has been reported that Kawhi Leonard could return this season from a torn ACL (35:23). Verno finally got a chance to see last year’s top draft choice, Cade Cunningham, and he was not impressed (44:17). Lastly, they go through some of the top stories in the NBA, including Kyrie Irving’s return and Hawks trade rumors (51:50).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Joel Klatt on the Alabama-Georgia Rematch, Plus Baker Mayfield and Fan Base Angst, and NBA Point Guard Devaluation

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Freiburg Are This Season’s Fitting Bundesliga Darling

While Bayern Munich remain the league’s financial behemoth, Freiburg are its pure heart and an example of the magic the league can possess

By Ryan Hunn
Play

Will Kobe’s Upcoming Adidas Release Be As Big As a Nike Release Would?

The Athletic’s Travonne Edwards joins to discuss what’s new in shoes

By Wosny Lambre

What NBA Player Needs a Ring the Most?

Chris and Seerat also share their reactions to Dirk Nowitzki’s number retirement ceremony and reflect on his career and impact on the NBA

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

The Peter Bogdanovich Syllabus

The director, who died at 82 on Thursday, was a master craftsman who used his wealth of film knowledge to create singular hybrids of the old and new

By Adam Nayman

Chelsea Are Keeping Crisis at Arm’s Length—for Now

Injuries, a slip in league form, and a star striker’s rebuke haven’t entirely derailed the champions of Europe

By Micah Peters