Who’s the Leader in Boston? Plus, Playing in Today’s NBA and Kawhi’s Possible Return

Verno and KOC discuss last night’s wild Knicks victory over the Celtics. They go over the lack of leadership on the Celtics and debate whether Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown can become that true leader the franchise needs (03:16). With the trade deadline approaching, what moves can Brad Stevens make to improve the roster (18:09)? While discussing Julius Randle’s thumbs-down gesture in last night’s game, KOC asks Verno how he would react if he were playing in today’s NBA (26:55). Help is on the way for the Clippers, as it has been reported that Kawhi Leonard could return this season from a torn ACL (35:23). Verno finally got a chance to see last year’s top draft choice, Cade Cunningham, and he was not impressed (44:17). Lastly, they go through some of the top stories in the NBA, including Kyrie Irving’s return and Hawks trade rumors (51:50).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
