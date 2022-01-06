Is There Too Much Football?

In this episode, Musa and Ryan begin with a brief roundup of some midweek results, as Romelu Lukaku returns in Chelsea’s win over Spurs in the Carabao Cup and Barcelona escapes a scare in the Copa del Rey (03:07). They then discuss Southampton being taken over by a group that includes former Brentford co–director of football Rasmus Ankersen (14:17) and what this might mean for the Saints. Finally, this week saw Gianni Infantino throw out the possibility of more international tournaments, more European Super League nonsense, and Davy Pröpper citing the hectic schedule as one reason for his retirement from football at age 30. The boys discuss whether there is too much football, why federations are trying to add more, and what can be done about it (24:15).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
