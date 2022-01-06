 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 22 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Plus, Amanda and Sean break down George Clooney’s new film, ‘The Tender Bar,’ and celebrate the life and work of the late filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, who died at 82 this week

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Apple TV


Amanda and Sean are gearing up for a fun 2022 at the movies … if they can go to the movies. On this episode, they pick their 11 most eagerly awaited films (20:00), discuss Steven Soderbergh’s annual media list (1:00), and break down George Clooney’s new film, The Tender Bar (10:00). They also celebrate the life and work of the late filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, who died at 82 this week (17:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

