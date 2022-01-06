The 22 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Amanda and Sean are gearing up for a fun 2022 at the movies … if they can go to the movies. On this episode, they pick their 11 most eagerly awaited films (20:00), discuss Steven Soderbergh’s annual media list (1:00), and break down George Clooney’s new film, The Tender Bar (10:00). They also celebrate the life and work of the late filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, who died at 82 this week (17:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner
