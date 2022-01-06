 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ja Morant Is Proving He Belongs Among the Best of the Best

Plus, Logan and Raja give the Bulls some love

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja touch on all the topics weighing on their conscience this week, starting with Ja Morant proving that he is at the tippy top of his draft class (0:30), the Chicago Bulls showing they can hang with the giants of their conference (16:00), and Kyrie returning to the stage after his season of silence (21:00). Then they talk about Dirk Nowitzki’s legacy and what it was like to play with him (29:00), and Logan and Raja each award their Real One of the Week (40:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

