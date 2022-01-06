Ja Morant Is Proving He Belongs Among the Best of the Best

Logan and Raja touch on all the topics weighing on their conscience this week, starting with Ja Morant proving that he is at the tippy top of his draft class (0:30), the Chicago Bulls showing they can hang with the giants of their conference (16:00), and Kyrie returning to the stage after his season of silence (21:00). Then they talk about Dirk Nowitzki’s legacy and what it was like to play with him (29:00), and Logan and Raja each award their Real One of the Week (40:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
