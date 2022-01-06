William Regal and More Roster Cuts, ‘New Year’s Evil’ Reactions, and ‘Day 1’ Fallout

David and Kaz open the show discussing WWE’s latest wave of roster cuts and what these decisions mean for the company (02:00). Then, they look at Carmelo Hayes’s and Bron Breakker’s championship victories at New Year’s Evil (29:00). The guys also react to Day 1 and make early WrestleMania predictions (34:00). Later, they discuss Adam Page and Jade Cargill’s big moments on Dynamite, as well as Tony Khan’s recent Twitter comments on Big Swole (1:00:00).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
