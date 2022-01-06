 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LeBron the Center, Weirdo Thunder, and NBA Rookie Talk With J. Kyle Mann

Plus, Kevin and J. Kyle Mann debate whether Nic Claxton is the Nets’ most important big man, look at the Bucks’ depth around Giannis, and discuss the NBA potential of Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Welcome to The Void as Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. KOC goes internal for today’s guest as he brings on The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann, host of Upside High. They start with a rapid-fire discussion of some of the teams that played last night before looking at the Thunder’s roster (01:21). Among the young and promising players on the Thunder is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but can he ever become THE guy (17:19)? Nicolas Claxton is one of the few big men on the Nets roster, but the guys debate whether he is their most important big man (32:00). Kyle discusses what he sees in Rockets rookie Jalen Green before looking at the Bucks’ depth around Giannis (35:46). They next look at the Magic roster, specifically at rookie Franz Wagner (48:20). Lastly, they look at Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. and discuss his NBA potential (56:31).

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Jessie Lopez

