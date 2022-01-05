Brock vs. Bobby, Royal Rumble Predictions, and AEW’s Diversity Issue

In the first Cheap Heat of the new year, the guys discuss Toni Storm’s release now that more details have surfaced. Then, the crew praises WWE for their Day 1 pivot in light of Roman Reigns’s positive COVID test, and they also talk about Brock Lesnar’s place in history. And to close out the show, the guys chat with Andreas Hale about a Twitter firestorm involving Tony Khan and claims of a lack of diversity within AEW ranks (45:00).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
