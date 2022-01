Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing New Year’s Eve traditions (2:31) before diving into Justin’s latest article on Millennial and Gen Z culture (7:32). They finish by debating what defines the separation of the age brackets and whether they are “old” in culture (23:24).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify