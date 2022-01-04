 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reviewing ‘Emily in Paris’ S2 and ‘... And Just Like That.’ Plus, Jeff Bezos on New Year’s.

Juliet and Amanda give their thoughts on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2, discussing the fashion, characters, and how it compares to Season 1. Then, they talk through the latest episodes of ‘... And Just Like That.’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
“Emily In Paris 2” : Filming In South Of France Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images


Juliet and Amanda review Emily in Paris Season 2 and give their thoughts on the fashion, characters, and how it compares to Season 1 (2:09) before talking through the latest episodes of ... And Just Like That (19:18). Then, they briefly touch on another Tristan Thompson apology posted on Instagram (34:24) and a New Year’s celebration featuring Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez (39:53).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

