Reviewing ‘Emily in Paris’ S2 and ‘... And Just Like That.’ Plus, Jeff Bezos on New Year’s.

Juliet and Amanda review Emily in Paris Season 2 and give their thoughts on the fashion, characters, and how it compares to Season 1 (2:09) before talking through the latest episodes of ... And Just Like That (19:18). Then, they briefly touch on another Tristan Thompson apology posted on Instagram (34:24) and a New Year’s celebration featuring Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez (39:53).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
