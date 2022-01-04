The Grizz Are for Real, DeMar and the Bulls Continue to Prove People Wrong, and High Praise for Becky Hammon



Verno and KOC jump right into last night’s Grizzlies win over the Nets (00:50). KOC is all in on the Grizz and believes they are only getting better. In looking at the Nets, the guys debate what the root issues are for the team (10:51). The guys keep getting surprised by how good DeMar DeRozan has been and how much he’s elevated the Bulls this season (19:39). Luka Doncic returned to the court over the weekend, and the guys discuss how he can continue to grow as a player (29:51). They also discuss Anfernee Simons’s career night vs. the Hawks, whether Jerami Grant can go back to being a role player if traded away, the excitement for Klay Thompson’s return, and the mess going in Houston (39:37). Finally, they discuss Becky Hammon’s departure from the Spurs to coach in the WNBA (55:43).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts