 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Grizz Are for Real, DeMar and the Bulls Continue to Prove People Wrong, and High Praise for Becky Hammon

Verno and KOC also look at the Nets and debate the team’s root issues

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Verno and KOC jump right into last night’s Grizzlies win over the Nets (00:50). KOC is all in on the Grizz and believes they are only getting better. In looking at the Nets, the guys debate what the root issues are for the team (10:51). The guys keep getting surprised by how good DeMar DeRozan has been and how much he’s elevated the Bulls this season (19:39). Luka Doncic returned to the court over the weekend, and the guys discuss how he can continue to grow as a player (29:51). They also discuss Anfernee Simons’s career night vs. the Hawks, whether Jerami Grant can go back to being a role player if traded away, the excitement for Klay Thompson’s return, and the mess going in Houston (39:37). Finally, they discuss Becky Hammon’s departure from the Spurs to coach in the WNBA (55:43).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Reviewing ‘Emily in Paris’ S2 and ‘... And Just Like That.’ Plus, Jeff Bezos on New Year’s.

Juliet and Amanda give their thoughts on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2, discussing the fashion, characters, and how it compares to Season 1. Then, they talk through the latest episodes of ‘... And Just Like That.’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Fanatics Buys Topps, 2020 vs. 2021 Product, and Vintage Card Collecting

Plus, Mike and Jesse discuss the Logan Paul Pokemon card controversy

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 10 Recap

Chris and Ryen discuss Jimmy’s development throughout the season, explain why some story lines felt incomplete, and share what they hope to see from the show in the future

By Ryen Russillo and Chris Ryan

Jonathan Kuminga’s Role With the Warriors, and Chet Holmgren as a Top Draft Pick

The guys also discuss Kuminga’s rookie season and his upside in the NBA

By Jonathan Tjarks and J. Kyle Mann

Reflecting on Big E’s WWE Title Reign, a Heated Debate on Booking, Plus New Year’s Resolutions for Wrestlers

After Big E lost the WWE championship at WWE Day 1, the guys reflect on his title reign. Plus, Flobo and Jack have a debate about WWE booking, and Jack shares his suggested New Year’s resolutions for a handful of pro wrestlers.

By Evan Mack

Wonderful Wolves, Chelsea and Liverpool Lose Ground, and Lukaku’s Interview

In the premiere ‘Stadio’ of 2022, Musa and Ryan talk about Wolves’ first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in almost 42 years, before discussing what last week’s results mean for the Premier League title race

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn