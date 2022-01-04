 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wonderful Wolves, Chelsea and Liverpool Lose Ground, and Lukaku’s Interview

In the premiere ‘Stadio’ of 2022, Musa and Ryan talk about Wolves’ first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in almost 42 years, before discussing what last week’s results mean for the Premier League title race

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are back with the first Stadio of 2022! They begin with a brief bit of movie chat before moving on to Wolves’ first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in almost 42 years (12:32). Next up, there’s a little bit on Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City (28:37), Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool (40:35), and what both mean for the Premier League title race, before wrapping up on the Romelu Lukaku fallout (44:12).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

