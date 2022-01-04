Wonderful Wolves, Chelsea and Liverpool Lose Ground, and Lukaku’s Interview

Musa and Ryan are back with the first Stadio of 2022! They begin with a brief bit of movie chat before moving on to Wolves’ first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in almost 42 years (12:32). Next up, there’s a little bit on Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City (28:37), Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool (40:35), and what both mean for the Premier League title race, before wrapping up on the Romelu Lukaku fallout (44:12).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
