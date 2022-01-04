 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for Best Picture—Why the Hell Not?

Sean and Amanda look at a debate that has been roiling the movie industry for nearly 15 years: Should the Academy Awards more accurately reflect the interests of moviegoers?

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Columbia Pictures/Marvel


Sean and Amanda look at a debate that has been roiling the movie industry for nearly 15 years: Should the Academy Awards more accurately reflect the interests of moviegoers? And if so, should franchise films be regularly competing for Best Picture? The campaign for the new Spider-Man movie raises new questions as the theatrical movie business endures a historic period of transition (1:00). Then, they discuss Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, now available on Netflix (42:00) and power-rank the Best Picture contenders (59:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

Wonderful Wolves, Chelsea and Liverpool Lose Ground, and Lukaku’s Interview

In the premiere ‘Stadio’ of 2022, Musa and Ryan talk about Wolves’ first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in almost 42 years, before discussing what last week’s results mean for the Premier League title race

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Barring setbacks, 2022 promises a return to Wakanda and Gotham, and new entries from directors like Jordan Peele, David Cronenberg, and Martin Scorsese

By Adam Nayman

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2022

From Cardi B’s sophomore album to Paramore’s first new release in almost five years, Charles and Grace make their predictions and share the artists they can’t wait to hear from this year

By Charles Holmes and Grace Spelman

Taking Stock of Where Teams Lie Heading Into Week 18

Warren and Chris also discuss whether the Packers are the prohibitive favorite and preview ‘MNF’

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

Rose Rejections, Tailgating Tragedy, and a Return to Form

Juliet and Callie share their first impressions of new Bachelor Clayton Echard, discuss the best and worst entrances, and make early predictions about who’ll be Clayton’s final four

By Juliet Litman

‘Limitless’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Shea Serrano

Bill, Chris, and Shea revisit the 2011 hit starring Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more