‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for Best Picture—Why the Hell Not?

Sean and Amanda look at a debate that has been roiling the movie industry for nearly 15 years: Should the Academy Awards more accurately reflect the interests of moviegoers? And if so, should franchise films be regularly competing for Best Picture? The campaign for the new Spider-Man movie raises new questions as the theatrical movie business endures a historic period of transition (1:00). Then, they discuss Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, now available on Netflix (42:00) and power-rank the Best Picture contenders (59:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner
