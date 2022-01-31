 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oh, Canada, AFCON, and Frank Lampard Is the New Everton Manager

Musa and Ryan discuss Canada being clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, the AFCON semifinalists, and Frank Lampard being appointed Everton’s manager

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
United States v Canada: 2022 World Cup Qualifying Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin this week with the news of another grim story from the world of football. Then, it’s on to more cheerful stuff, starting with Canada’s win over the USMNT to pull clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group (11:59). Cameroon, Senegal, Egypt, and Burkina Faso made it through to the semifinals of the AFCON (23:18) and Frank Lampard was appointed Everton’s manager (29:25).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

