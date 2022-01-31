Oh, Canada, AFCON, and Frank Lampard Is the New Everton Manager

Musa and Ryan begin this week with the news of another grim story from the world of football. Then, it’s on to more cheerful stuff, starting with Canada’s win over the USMNT to pull clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group (11:59). Cameroon, Senegal, Egypt, and Burkina Faso made it through to the semifinals of the AFCON (23:18) and Frank Lampard was appointed Everton’s manager (29:25).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
