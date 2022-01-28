 clock menu more-arrow no yes

An NBA Venting Session

Chris and Seerat try to find solutions to some of the issues they are having with the NBA at this point of the season

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Chris and Seerat begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the Sixers’ win over the Lakers on Thursday night. They then try to find solutions to some of the issues they are having with the NBA at this point of the season, starting with the product that is being offered on TV (5:00) and how it can be improved for the fan experience. They continue by touching on subjects like the negative comments being made about Tobias Harris and Robert Covington heading into the trade deadline (12:52), unnecessary player awards (18:09), the state of the Minnesota Timberwolves (26:36), and Nets-Lakers media fatigue (29:23). They end the conversation on a positive note by giving flowers to the Cleveland Cavaliers and their exuberant roster. (38:27)

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

