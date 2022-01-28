 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Surprise All-Star, Embiid’s MVP Case, Pelicans Have a Chance, and the G League Initiative

Did Andrew Wiggins’s All-Star campaign get a boost from an unexpected fan base? Plus, KOC and Verno gush over Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the 2022 NBA All-Star starters and Andrew Wiggins’s surprise nod (01:40). Did Wiggins get some help from an unexpected fan base (09:16)? Trae Young was also announced as an All-Star starter and celebrated by calling out Chuck in a tweet (13:36). Joel Embiid has been dominant all season long, and the guys debate whether he can continue to stay healthy to make a run at MVP (21:40). Zion Williamson posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram: Is he close to making a return? The guys debate the Pelicans’ playoff chances if Zion returns soon (31:06). Also, they give their thoughts on the new Rising Stars format for All-Star Weekend, specifically the addition of the G League players (41:12). Last, they gush over Auburn prospect Jabari Smith Jr. (55:45).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

