Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, Dakota Johnson in a Coffee Shop, and ‘Logan Lucky’

Plus, reacting to Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick’s rumored relationship

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Deadline Contenders Film: New York - Arrivals Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline


Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have apparently been dating for a year and Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are allegedly on the rocks (1:30). Did Dakota Johnson really lock some people in a coffee shop after they wouldn’t let her make her own coffee (10:53)? For the final week of “Chanuary” we’re doing Logan Lucky (25:22), and if you were dating Kim Kardashian what celebrity would you try to befriend (48:55)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

