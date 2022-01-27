Ten Movies to Stream, Best Picture Power Rankings, and an Ask Amanda Mailbag

Sean and Amanda hit on the Producers Guild, Writers Guild, and ACE Eddie nominations, key bellwethers of award season, and what they mean for the Academy Awards (0:35). Then they share some streaming recommendations for you (35:00). And finally, since we’re getting down to our final days with Amanda for a little while, we figured it’s time to get as much of her as we can, so we’ve got an Ask Amanda mailbag for the Dobb Mob (51:18).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
