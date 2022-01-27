 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ten Movies to Stream, Best Picture Power Rankings, and an Ask Amanda Mailbag

Sean and Amanda discuss Writers Guild and Producers Guild nominations

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Les films du losange


Sean and Amanda hit on the Producers Guild, Writers Guild, and ACE Eddie nominations, key bellwethers of award season, and what they mean for the Academy Awards (0:35). Then they share some streaming recommendations for you (35:00). And finally, since we’re getting down to our final days with Amanda for a little while, we figured it’s time to get as much of her as we can, so we’ve got an Ask Amanda mailbag for the Dobb Mob (51:18).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

A Cavs Party, Brooklyn in Limbo, and Million-Dollar Playoff Picks With Brian Windhorst and Peter Schrager

Plus, checking in on the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia leading up to next month’s trade deadline

By Bill Simmons

Do League Rules Hamstring Defenders?

Plus, James Harden trade rumors

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The New Yorker’s Jon Lee Anderson on Latin America, War Reporting, and ‘Che Guevara: A Revolutionary Life’

The reporter joins Bryan to reflect on his career

By Bryan Curtis

MLB Hall of Fame Card Values, NFL Price Updates, and Mailbag Questions

Mark Feinsand joins to discuss the card values of David Ortiz, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Matchups to Watch in the Championship Games

Mal and Nora discuss who to keep your eye on during Rams-49ers and Bengals-Chiefs

By Nora Princiotti and Mallory Rubin

Panenkas, Perfect Shirt Sponsors, and Player Attributes

Plus, Musa and Ryan talk about the proposed French law to ban hijab in sports

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn