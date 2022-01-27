 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Do League Rules Hamstring Defenders?

Plus, James Harden trade rumors

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
SPORTS-BKN-BULLS-CARUSO-TB John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


You can always count on Raja to give you 25 minutes on why a hard foul is not a dirty play—it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Logan and Raja discuss the play that earned Grayson Allen a one-game suspension without pay and sent Caruso to the X-ray machine with a broken wrist (0:30). Then they discuss the smoke plumes rising from Barclays Center as rumors of a James Harden trade heat up around the upcoming trade deadline (26:50) and each award their Real One of the Week (42:30).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Four Takeaways From the NFL’s First Wave of Head Coaching Hires

Nathaniel Hackett is the new boss in Denver. Matt Eberflus is the guy in Chicago. And Byron Leftwich will take over in Jacksonville … maybe. The coaching carousel has begun to spin.

By Ben Solak

Ten Movies to Stream, Best Picture Power Rankings, and an Ask Amanda Mailbag

Sean and Amanda discuss Writers Guild and Producers Guild nominations

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

A Cavs Party, Brooklyn in Limbo, and Million-Dollar Playoff Picks With Brian Windhorst and Peter Schrager

Plus, checking in on the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia leading up to next month’s trade deadline

By Bill Simmons

The New Yorker’s Jon Lee Anderson on Latin America, War Reporting, and ‘Che Guevara: A Revolutionary Life’

The reporter joins Bryan to reflect on his career

By Bryan Curtis

MLB Hall of Fame Card Values, NFL Price Updates, and Mailbag Questions

Mark Feinsand joins to discuss the card values of David Ortiz, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Matchups to Watch in the Championship Games

Mal and Nora discuss who to keep your eye on during Rams-49ers and Bengals-Chiefs

By Nora Princiotti and Mallory Rubin