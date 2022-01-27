Do League Rules Hamstring Defenders?

You can always count on Raja to give you 25 minutes on why a hard foul is not a dirty play—it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Logan and Raja discuss the play that earned Grayson Allen a one-game suspension without pay and sent Caruso to the X-ray machine with a broken wrist (0:30). Then they discuss the smoke plumes rising from Barclays Center as rumors of a James Harden trade heat up around the upcoming trade deadline (26:50) and each award their Real One of the Week (42:30).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS