Paul Heyman on What Makes a “Paul Heyman Guy,” Embracing Failure, CM Punk, and More

Professional wrestling legend Paul Heyman stops by to discuss working with the new iterations of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar (04:00). Then, he drops some gems when breaking down what it means to be a “Paul Heyman guy.” Later, Heyman shares his thoughts on CM Punk’s return and previews this Saturday’s Royal Rumble (56:00). Things come to a close when David and Kaz defend their Royal Rumble predictions (1:08:00).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Paul Heyman
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
