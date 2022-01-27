 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Paul Heyman on What Makes a “Paul Heyman Guy,” Embracing Failure, CM Punk, and More

Professional wrestling legend Paul Heyman stops by to discuss working with the new iterations of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and preview Saturday’s ‘Royal Rumble’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


Professional wrestling legend Paul Heyman stops by to discuss working with the new iterations of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar (04:00). Then, he drops some gems when breaking down what it means to be a “Paul Heyman guy.” Later, Heyman shares his thoughts on CM Punk’s return and previews this Saturday’s Royal Rumble (56:00). Things come to a close when David and Kaz defend their Royal Rumble predictions (1:08:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Paul Heyman
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

How the 49ers Defense Went From Weak Link to One of the Scariest Units in the NFL

Two months ago, San Francisco’s defense was struggling to find its footing. Now, it’s the strength of a team that’s one win away from a Super Bowl berth. How did DeMeco Ryans turn things around? And just how big of a role has Fred Warner played in that?

By Steven Ruiz

‘The Afterparty’ and the Rise of the TV Comedy-Mystery

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s return to television adds to an upswing of series centered on the humorous side of crime

By Alison Herman

Prestige TV Hall of Fame: ‘Lost’ Season 3 Finale, “Through the Looking Glass”

Other Prestige TV Hall of Fame episodes from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ and ‘Succession’ can be found in the ‘Prestige TV Podcast’ feed

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

The 49ers Bet Their Future on Trey Lance. Where Will He Be in the Biggest Game of Their Season?

Is San Francisco winning because of Jimmy G or in spite of him? Sunday’s NFC championship game could be a referendum on one of the splashiest moves of the offseason—and what the Niners did next.

By Rodger Sherman

The Hidden Origins of Dave Chang, Demystified

Professor Henry Louis Gates joins the show to discuss his own journey, his hot-sauce collection, and what they discovered in the far reaches of the Chang family tree

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Erin Foster on ‘Bachelor’ Favorites, Clayton’s Decision-Making, and More Reality TV

Plus, some thoughts on ‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’

By Juliet Litman