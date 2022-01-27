Panenkas, Perfect Shirt Sponsors, and Player Attributes

Musa and Ryan begin this week by talking about the proposed French law to ban hijab in sports (07:00), before recapping Wednesday AFCON round of 16 games (10:51), why certain penalties are frowned upon more than others (14:40), ultimate shirt sponsors (25:58), famous songs as the podcast theme (30:43), and what they think are the most important attributes in a footballer (32:54).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
