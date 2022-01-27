 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Panenkas, Perfect Shirt Sponsors, and Player Attributes

Plus, Musa and Ryan talk about the proposed French law to ban hijab in sports

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Dusan Vlahovic of ACF Fiorentina scores a goal from a... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin this week by talking about the proposed French law to ban hijab in sports (07:00), before recapping Wednesday AFCON round of 16 games (10:51), why certain penalties are frowned upon more than others (14:40), ultimate shirt sponsors (25:58), famous songs as the podcast theme (30:43), and what they think are the most important attributes in a footballer (32:54).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

