 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spo Keeping the Heat Hot, the Bucks’ Defensive Evolution, and the Flawed All-Star Process

Plus, breaking down the Mavs defense and the Blazers without Damian Lillard

By Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Basketaballnews.com writer and podcaster (The Dunker Spot) Nekias Duncan is today’s guest. In discussing the Miami Heat, Nekias believes this is Erik Spoelstra’s best run as a coach (02:34). Also: Have we all forgotten about Victor Oladipo (21:00)? Nekias points out how the Bucks have evolved defensively and why he has them repeating as champions (23:20). The guys then go into why the NBA All-Star voting process is flawed (36:28). To much of everyone’s surprise, the Mavs have been playing elite defense all season, and Nekias tells us how they’ve achieved this without a defensive anchor (41:41). Lastly, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little are having breakout seasons and bringing some fun to the Blazers while Dame is out (51:28).

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Nekias Duncan
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

Tony Romo Is America’s Biggest NFL Fan, and He’s Not Afraid To Show It

As an announcer, Romo plays to the level of the competition. Chiefs-Bills was football ecstasy, which meant he was at his giddy, exuberant best. The problem is that most games aren’t half as fun, and giddiness is no substitute for analysis.

By Bryan Curtis

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 5 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles discuss the reveal of a familiar character and the introduction of a new ship

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

What Are the Most Important Things About the Conference Championship Games?

Kevin is joined by Sheil Kapadia, Nate Taylor, and Ben Baby to preview this weekend’s NFL conference championships

By Kevin Clark

Kevin Huerter on the Hawks’ Struggles, Defending Trae Young, and Alter Egos, Plus Anthony Edwards and T’Wolves Love With Analyst Jim Petersen

The Hawks guard joins Russillo to discuss his career and his hopes for the season, before Petersen discusses the impact of coach Chris Finch on Minnesota

By Ryen Russillo

Sean Payton Left the NFL. He Hasn’t Relinquished His Control Over It. 

It remains to be seen what Payton’s next move will be. But if and when he’s ready to return to the NFL, the league will be waiting for him.

By Kevin Clark

Tupac Against the World

Rob breaks down the complicated life and indelible legacy of one of the most important figures hip-hop ever produced, including his megahit "California Love"

By Rob Harvilla