Spo Keeping the Heat Hot, the Bucks’ Defensive Evolution, and the Flawed All-Star Process



Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Basketaballnews.com writer and podcaster (The Dunker Spot) Nekias Duncan is today’s guest. In discussing the Miami Heat, Nekias believes this is Erik Spoelstra’s best run as a coach (02:34). Also: Have we all forgotten about Victor Oladipo (21:00)? Nekias points out how the Bucks have evolved defensively and why he has them repeating as champions (23:20). The guys then go into why the NBA All-Star voting process is flawed (36:28). To much of everyone’s surprise, the Mavs have been playing elite defense all season, and Nekias tells us how they’ve achieved this without a defensive anchor (41:41). Lastly, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little are having breakout seasons and bringing some fun to the Blazers while Dame is out (51:28).

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Nekias Duncan

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts