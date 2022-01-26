 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Freakin’ Grrrreat Show: A Conversation With “The Miz,” Plus ‘Royal Rumble’ Picks

Plus, the crew discusses Jon Moxley’s return at AEW Dynamite

By Peter Rosenberg
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - September 22, 2021


Just days before Royal Rumble 2022, Rosenberg, SGG, and Diperstein open today’s episode by discussing Jon Moxley’s return last week at AEW Dynamite and the guys’ picks for Royal Rumble. Then, “The Miz” joins Rosenberg and SGG to talk about the key to his longevity with WWE, his appreciation for Randy Orton, his role as the bad guy, and so much more (32:20). Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

